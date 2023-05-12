PTI Leaders Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Shifted To Adiala Jail

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry were sent to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Police shifted PTI stalwarts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail after they were arrested as police launched a crackdown.

The PTI leaders were arrested on charges of sabotaging peace and inciting and held under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). They have been sent to jail for 14 days.

Asad Umar was the first to be arrested on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He was whisked away by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) when he was set to leave for the Supreme Court to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision on Imran Khan’s arrest.

This was followed by Fawad Chaudhry who was arrested after coming from the premises Supreme Court. Fawad was present in the top court after submitting a plea to restrain police from arresting him.

The petition was not fixed for hearing on the same day and Fawad was subsequently arrested after he came outside the court premises after more than 12 hours.

Qureshi was arrested from the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) house in Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Police also arrested PTI and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri in Islamabad. He was taken into custody from Gilgit Baltistan house in Islamabad.

According to Islamabad police spokesperson, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Maleeka Bukhari have been arrested for inciting people to violent protests.

Police said all the arrests were made in accordance with the law. Police warned the PTI leaders to avoid spreading chaos and hinted at more arrests in the future.

Police arrested PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry from Islamabad. Police said that Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested under the MPO while he was on his way to Supreme Court while Senator Ejaz was detained from the Gilgit Baltistan House

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent former Punjab governor and PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema on 14-day judicial remand after he had been arrested in a day ago.

Judge Abhar Gul heard the case as police produced Cheema and 12 others before the court. The court remanded the accused a seven-day judicial remand for investigation in a vandalism case.