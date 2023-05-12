PTI senior leader Malik Amir Dogar arrested

Senior leader Malik Amir Dogar arrested from premises of Multan High Court bench.

Dogar says 170 workers have been arrested in Multan

Asserts three cases of terrorism registered against him

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) former MNA and senior leader Malik Amir Dogar has been arrested from the premises of the Multan High Court bench.

Before the arrest, talking media persons, Dogar on premises of the LHC bench, said that 170 workers have been arrested in Multan,

Three cases of terrorism have been registered against him, said Dogar.

He added that three appeals have been filed to lift the detention orders of our workers, Aamir Dogar

In three cases they had granted our interim bail, Dogar said and added despite bail, his arrest would be illegal.

He observed, “My arrest has been declared illegal in other cases too.”

He maintained that attempts were being made to reduce the popularity of Tehreek-e-Insaf, observing days of the PDM troupe are numbered.

The days of Punjab's caretaker government are also numbered, he added.

“Our demand is for elections but excuses are being made,” he urged.