PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, Shireen Mazari Arrested

Leaders arrested under 3MPO.

Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also arrested.

Imran Khan to appear in IHC today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Shireen Mazari had been arrested by the authorities on Friday.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari was detained in a pre-dawn raid at her residence in Islamabad.

Daughter of Mazari, Iman Mazari confirmed her mother’s arrest.

Iman Mazari’s message on twitter stated that around 50 police officers raided their residence and took her mother into custody.

Besides, Yasmin Rashid was detained in Lahore at around half past six in the morning.

Earlier, Falak Naz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested from the capital.

PTI senior leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema had also been arrested by the police and have now been shifted to Adiala Jail.

As per authorities, the PTI leaders have been arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).

PTI twitter handle stated that they think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now.