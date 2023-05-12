Rana Sana Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Muslim Bagh FC Camp

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two soldiers.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Camp in the Muslim Bagh area in northern Balochistan.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two soldiers of security forces while retaliating against the attack. The brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, he said, had sent the coward terrorists to hell.

He said, “The security forces are fighting against the menace of terrorism with utmost bravery and determination for the protection of the homeland.”

The armed forces were fully determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country, he added.

The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and expressed sympathy with the families of the martyrs.

On the other hand, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the coalition government would take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran (objectionable) activities.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said, 'We have all records of Imran speeches made in public meetings.'

He said that Imran Khan had used inappropriate language against the national institutions.

'The leader of PTI has been exposed before the public due to indecent speeches made in public gatherings,' he added.

Commenting on the rule of law, he said, 'Law enforcement organizations will take action against those supporters of PTI who violated the law by targeting and attacking sensitive places.'