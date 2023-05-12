language: English
SC Fixes Review Petition Of ECP For Hearing

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 02:39 PM

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed a review petition of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hearing.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will be part of bench.

A three-member special bench will hear case on May 15.

ECP filed a review application on decision of elections on May 14.

A three-member special bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear case on May 15.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will be part of the three-member special bench.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed a review application on the decision of the elections on May 14

It should be noted that last month, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, had ordered elections to be held on May 14 in Punjab.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) has also announced a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on May 15.

