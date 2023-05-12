SHC Issues Notice To Federal Govt Over Suspending Internet Service

A hearing was held in SHC against suspending of internet service.

KARACHI: Sindh High Court(SHC) has issued notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA), Federal Government, and others regarding the closure of internet service across the country.

A hearing was held in the Sindh High Court against suspending of internet service across the country.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh inquired whether the internet service is suspended in Karachi or the whole country. The lawyer of the petitioner said that the internet service is closed in the whole country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

The petitioner said that citizens are directly affected due to the closure of internet service and normal life has been affected due to interruption in WhatsApp and internet.

The lawyer said that the students and children are also deprived of online education while online payments are also facing difficulties due to obstruction.

The petitioner's lawyer further said that the closure of the internet service is illegal and that basic human rights are affected. The government should be ordered to restore the internet service immediately.

The Sindh High Court issued notices to the PTA, the federal government, and others and asked the parties to respond on May 19.