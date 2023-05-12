Penny Mordaunt, King Charles' Sword Bearer, Took Painkillers Before The Important Task

Penny Mordaunt prepared thoroughly for her role in King Charles' coronation.

During the coronation ceremony, Mordaunt carried the State and Sword of Offering.

Mordaunt clarified that she was not in the gym for an extended period before the coronation.

Penny Mordaunt made thorough preparations for her special role in King Charles' coronation.

During the crowning ceremony on Saturday, Penny Mordaunt, the 50-year-old Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council, had the privilege of carrying the State and Sword of Offering. In an interview with the media, she shared how she effortlessly held the ceremonial weapons for over an hour.

0 Mordaunt clarified that she was not in the gym for an extended period before the coronation. 0 Penny Mordaunt prepared thoroughly for her role in King Charles' coronation. 0 During the coronation ceremony, Mordaunt carried the State and Sword of Offering.

In a playful interview snippet shared on Instagram, Political Thinking host Nick Robinson asked Penny Mordaunt about her strength training routine before handling the sword, saying, 'So how much pumping iron was there before you picked up that sword?'

Mordaunt, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, clarified the situation by stating, 'This story has developed and it's run away with itself. I was not in the gym for six months prior to this.' When Robinson pressed for more details, asking if it was six weeks or six days, Mordaunt did not provide a specific timeframe.

In a lighthearted tone, the politician laughed and shared, 'You want to make sure you are in good nick, and I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand, just to make sure I was going to be alright.' She reassured me that everything went well, mentioning that she had to carry the heavy Sword of State and then trade it for the exquisitely engraved Sword of Offering during the second half of the ceremony.

In offering advice to anyone who may undertake a similar duty in the future, Mordaunt suggested three key elements: practice, a good breakfast, and comfortable shoes. She shared this recommendation during her conversation with Political Thinking, highlighting the fact that she managed to fulfill her role while wearing heels.

At the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Mordaunt achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first woman to carry out the ceremonial sword exchange during the church service. Initially bearing the 8-pound sword of state, she later exchanged it for the lighter and more sparkling jewelled sword of offering. The sword of state, entrusted to the reigning monarch, symbolizes the protection of good and the punishment of evil, while the jeweled sword of offering carries the same significance. This distinction highlights Mordaunt's significant role in the coronation ceremony.

Following the symbolic payment of several coins, Mordaunt retrieved the second sword and continued her role, walking before King Charles with the unsheathed jeweled sword of offering for the remainder of the ceremony.

In an exclusive statement to the media, Mordaunt expressed her deep sense of honor for being part of the coronation, acknowledging the thousands of others who also played their part in the momentous event.

As a Royal Navy reservist, Mordaunt humbly acknowledged that her role in the coronation was comparatively easier, recognizing the dedication and physical demands placed on the armed forces, police officers, and others who marched or stood for hours as part of the ceremony or to ensure everyone's safety.