Saudi Arabia Announces Extension Of Visa Duration For Sudanese Umrah Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia extends stay duration for Sudanese Umrah pilgrims.

Launches "Hosting Sudanese Pilgrims" program on Absher Individuals platform.

First-time visa fees will be waived, and the pilgrims can change the host's name.

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will extend the stay duration of Sudanese Umrah pilgrims who entered the country on pilgrimage visas and has also launched a program that allows Saudi citizens and expatriates to host Sudanese pilgrims by converting their Umrah visas to visit visas.

These measures are part of the Kingdom's humanitarian initiatives to support the people of Sudan, in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has initiated the process of extending the visas of Sudanese Umrah pilgrims who are unable to return to their country due to the ongoing crisis.

A new service, 'Hosting Sudanese Pilgrims,' has also been launched on the Ministry of Interior's Absher Individuals platform, enabling Saudi citizens and expats to host Sudanese pilgrims by converting their Umrah visa into a visit visa.

The pilgrims can change the host's name in their records, and the first-time visa fees will be waived. The service is applicable to those who cannot travel to Sudan due to the current crisis.

To benefit from the new service of hosting Sudanese pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, individuals must have access to the Absher Individuals platform and select the 'Request to host Sudanese pilgrims' service in the visit visas section.

They must attach a copy of the expatriate's passport and entry visa and submit the request from the host's account, including a brief explanation in the 'request description' column. The Jawazat has provided detailed instructions on how to utilize the new service.











