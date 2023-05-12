Afghanistan To Play Series With India During Bangladesh Tour

Afghanistan requested to end the first test match

Bangladesh Cricket Board has no objections to Afghanistan's plan

Afghanistan's cricket team is set to play a series of matches with India and Bangladesh in the coming months. Originally scheduled to play a series with Bangladesh in June, Afghanistan requested to end the first test match due to their series with India.

As a result, the two teams will now play two T20, one Test, and three ODI matches. After the first test match, the Afghan team will travel to India to play in the ODI format, and then return to Bangladesh for the remaining matches.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has no objections to Afghanistan's plan, which takes into consideration the Eid-ul-Adha holidays. The venues for the matches are expected to be finalized soon.

This news highlights the growing prominence of Afghanistan's cricket team in the international cricketing world.