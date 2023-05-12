Pakistan Team Trains Under Oltmans For Junior Asia Cup

The team underwent a comprehensive training session

Roelant Oltmans engaged in interactive sessions

The Pakistan junior team is preparing rigorously for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Oman from May 23 to June 1, with the assistance of their consultant Roelant Oltmans.

The team underwent a comprehensive training session today under the supervision of the Dutch coach.

According to videos posted by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Roelant Oltmans engaged in interactive sessions with the junior players and provided them with individualized plans to develop their strengths and skills. The players were given specific plans tailored to their abilities.

The selection committee for the Pakistan junior team, consisting of five members including former Olympians Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, Shakeel Abbasi, and Kalemullah Khan, worked together with the national junior coaching staff to finalize the team.

4 Roelant Oltmans engaged in interactive sessions 4 Pakistan Team Trains Under Oltmans For Junior Asia Cup 4 The team underwent a comprehensive training session

After selecting the players, the committee sent the list to PHF president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar for approval. The official announcement of the selected players was made on May 11.

Mohammad Abdullah has been named captain while the other squad members include Ali Raza, Mohammad Faizan Janjua, Aqeel Ahmed, Arbaz Ahmed, Ihtasham Aslam, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Arbaz Ayaz, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arshad Liaquat, Ali Murtaza, Zikriya Hayat, Abdur Rehman, Abdul Qayyum Dogar, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Abdul Wahab, Basharat Ali and Bilal Akram.

As many as six players will remain on standby during the event. These players include Bilal Khan (goalkeeper), Mohammad Bilal Aslam, Mohammad Baqir, Mohammad Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Adnan, and Waqar Ali.

The coaching staff for the upcoming tournament includes Hanif Khan, an Olympian who will serve as manager, Roelant Oltmans as a consultant, and a coaching panel consisting of Adnan Zakir, Mudassar Ali Khan, Asif Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Rana Zubair, and Mazhar Abbas.

The participating teams in the Asia Cup have been split into two pools: Pool A with Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei, and Pool B with Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan. Pakistan's schedule includes matches against Chinese Taipei on May 23, Thailand on May 24, India on May 27, and Japan on May 29.