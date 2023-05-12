Pakistani Fast Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's Grandmother Passed Away

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Grandmother Passed Away

Afridi shares heartbreak with fans on social media

Funeral prayer was performed at the Tatara ground

Pakistani cricket team's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's grandmother passed away.

It should be noted that the late was the mother of Ayaz Afridi, Malik Darya Khan Zakhakhel's aunt, and the grandmother of the former Test cricketer Riaz Afridi.

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi shares heartbreak with fans on social media after the loss of his beloved grandmother, who passed away recently. Afridi took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandmother, calling her a 'beautiful soul' who has departed from this world. The announcement has attracted an outpouring of condolences and messages of support from fans and fellow cricketers around the world.



He wrote that my grandmother's funeral prayer to be performed at the Tatara ground in Landi Kotal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaheen Shah Afrid further wrote that pray for the soul of the deceased. May Allah grant him the highest position in Paradise.