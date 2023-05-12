Sudan’s Army And RSF Fight On After Ceasefire Talks Fail

Air strikes and artillery bombard Sudan's capital amid ongoing fighting.

Death toll rises with at least 528 killed and thousands injured.

Large number of people flee Sudan, seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

After the fighting army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fail to reach an agreement, air strikes and artillery bombard Sudan's capital.

After nearly a week of meetings, the two parties signed a so-called declaration of principles in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, late on Thursday, though they have yet to issue comments recognising the agreement.

Since the battle began on April 15, at least 528 people have been verified killed and 4,599 have been injured, while casualties are expected to be significantly higher.

“We were expecting that the agreement would calm down the war, but we woke up to artillery fire and air strikes,” Mohamed Abdallah, 39, who lives in southern Khartoum said on Friday.

Fighting was reported in Khartoum North as well. According to the UN Children's Agency, a factory in Khartoum providing meals for malnourished children was destroyed by fire.

According to the UN refugee agency, approximately 200,000 people have fled Sudan to neighbouring countries since the violence began, with tens of thousands arriving in Chad in recent days.

Despite the continuous clashes, a senior UN official voiced optimism that mediators would establish a truce in the next days, saying he had guarantees from one of the parties that negotiations would continue in Saudi Arabia.

“I think the most important element of this understanding that was signed yesterday night is that both sides commit to continue their talks,” Volker Perthes, special representative for Sudan, told journalists in Geneva on Friday.

Previous ceasefires have been regularly violated, forcing civilians to traverse a scary terrain of gunfire and bombardments, as well as failing power and water systems, a scarcity of food, and a disintegrating health system.