Elon Musk Announces First Female CEO For Twitter

Elon Musk hired Twitter's first female CEO who will start in six weeks.

Linda Yaccarino, head of advertising at NBCUniversal, is expected to take over the CEO role.

Elon Musk removed former CEO Parag Agrawal.

Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he has chosen the first female CEO for Twitter, who will start in six weeks.

Linda Yaccarino, who leads advertising at NBCUniversal, is expected to take over after Elon Musk becomes Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.

Elon Musk tweeted, 'Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software, & sysops.'

Musk will oversee 'product, software, and sysops' at Twitter. It's worth noting that he became CEO of the company when he bought it for $44 billion.

In December, he said he would step down as CEO once he found someone 'foolish enough' to take the job.

The Wall Street Journal said Yaccarino is in talks with Musk for the CEO role, and a Silicon Valley executive confirmed that she's likely to be appointed.

Last December, Musk conducted a Twitter poll in which 57.5% of respondents voted for him to step down as Twitter CEO.

When he took over Twitter in October 2022, there was a lot of upheaval: he quickly removed the former CEO, Parag Agrawal, and other senior executives, and in November, he fired half the company's employees.