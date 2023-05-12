Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.

The smartphone features dual cameras on the back.

The device has a 6000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has recently been launched on the market at an affordable price.

The device comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone’s operating system is the Mali-G52 MC2.

The gadget has a 6.85-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The operating system of the phone is Android 10 (Go edition).

The phone includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone's card slot.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a two-camera setup on the back of the phone with an LED flash. The main camera of the phone is 13 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP.

The device has a 6,000-mAh non-removable battery.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications