Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.
- The smartphone features dual cameras on the back.
- The device has a 6000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play has recently been launched on the market at an affordable price.
The device comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone’s operating system is the Mali-G52 MC2.
The gadget has a 6.85-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The operating system of the phone is Android 10 (Go edition).
The phone includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone's card slot.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a two-camera setup on the back of the phone with an LED flash. The main camera of the phone is 13 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP.
The device has a 6,000-mAh non-removable battery.
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan
The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 (Go edition)
|UI
|XOS 7.0
|Dimensions
|171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G25
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|440 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 55 days
|Talktime
|up to 53 hrs
