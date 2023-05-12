IPhone 14 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display.

The smartphone comes with 6 GB of RAM.

The device features a quad cameras on the back.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on the market. The gadget has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has Apple's own A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 Hexa-core processor.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts 6GB of RAM for greater performance and internal storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

The gadget features a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.

Additionally, the front-facing camera is a dual 12MP and SL 3D sensor, which can be used for selfies and biometric purposes.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4323 mAh non-removable battery and supports fast charging at 25 W.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 554,999/-

iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications