language: English
IPhone 14 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 06:37 AM

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display.
  • The smartphone comes with 6 GB of RAM.
  • The device features a quad cameras on the back.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on the market. The gadget has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has Apple's own A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 Hexa-core processor.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts 6GB of RAM for greater performance and internal storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

The gadget features a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.

Additionally, the front-facing camera is a dual 12MP and SL 3D sensor, which can be used for selfies and biometric purposes.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4323 mAh non-removable battery and supports fast charging at 25 W.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 554,999/-

iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 16
Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight 240 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band Sub6/mmWave
Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28', 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5', PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55', dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6', PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5 (Safari)
Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)

- Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

