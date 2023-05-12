Latest Prices Of Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max, IPhone 14 Pro Max In Pakistan

iPhone 14 Pro Max released in Pakistan in September of last year.

iPhone 13 Pro Max released in September 2021 with features like A15 Bionic chip.

iPhones available from authorized resellers, retailers, and e-commerce websites.

People in Pakistan buy iPhones every year despite changes in design and prices increasing due to taxes. iPhones can be purchased from authorized resellers, retailers, and e-commerce websites that deliver throughout the country.

3 iPhones available from authorized resellers, retailers, and e-commerce websites. 3 iPhone 14 Pro Max released in Pakistan in September of last year. 3 iPhone 13 Pro Max released in September 2021 with features like A15 Bionic chip.

However, the availability and prices of iPhones vary, so we provide a comprehensive guide to the latest prices in Pakistan.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13, a popular smartphone from Apple, was released in September 2021. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina screen and is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU.

It is available in different storage capacities, including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

The rear cameras have 12 MP Ultra Wide and Wide lenses with Night mode and Deep Fusion, while the Pro models have triple 12 MP cameras with additional features like ProRAW and ProRes video recording.

The front camera has a TrueDepth camera with Night mode and ProRes video recording for Pro models.

Other features include Face ID, 5G capability, MagSafe wireless charging, and a Ceramic Shield front cover.

As of May 2023, the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pakistan costs Rs 373,999/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was released in Pakistan in September of last year.

The smartphone has Apple's own A16 Bionic chipset and a 3.46 Hexa-core processor.

The iPhone 14 Profeatures a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a TOF 3D LiDAR depth sensor.

Additionally, the front-facing camera is a dual 12MP and SL 3D sensor, which can be used for selfies and biometric purposes.

It comes in various storage options: the 128 GB model costs Rs 564,999 the 256 GB model costs Rs 599,999/-

The high-end versions with 512 GB and 1TB of storage cost Rs 669,999 and Rs 745,999, respectively.