Leaked Renders Show Three Colours Of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The largest outer screen seen on this type of foldable phone, wrapping around cameras and flash.

The phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset.

The device has 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

We were able to see some images of the Motorola Razr 40 foldable yesterday, and today we have an even better view of its more advanced version, the Razr 40 Ultra.

The pictures of the Ultra have been leaked in all three colors and look official. They were shared by Evan Blass (also known as @evleaks), a well-known source for leaks.

The pictures confirm the name of the phone and the most notable feature is the outer screen. It is the largest screen we have seen on this type of foldable phone, covering almost the entire available space and even wrapping around the cameras and flash.

This makes it look impressive, especially when compared to the screens on other foldable phones in its class.

The Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to have some impressive features. These include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a main screen with 1080 x 2640 resolution and 120 Hz or 144 Hz refresh rate, an outer screen with 1056 x 1066 resolution, up to 512GB of storage, and up to 12GB of RAM, and a 3,640 mAh battery that supports 33W charging.

The main camera is rumored to be a 12 MP Sony IMX563 sensor, and beside it, there will be a 13 MP ultrawide camera with SK Hynix's Hi1336 sensor. For selfies, there's a 32 MP camera inside that uses the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

The phone is expected to launch with Android 13 in the coming weeks.