language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and specs

Web Desk 11 May , 2023 07:18 PM

Open In App
Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
  • Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and features.
  • The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G(6 nm) CPU powers the smartphone.
  • The battery on the smartphone has a 4500 mAh capacity.

  • Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and features.
  • The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G(6 nm) CPU powers the smartphone.
  • The battery on the smartphone has a 4500 mAh capacity.
Oppo f21 Pro is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G(6 nm) CPU powers the smartphone. The Oppo f21 Pro is equipped with the same powerful chipset as other high-end devices. The phone runs more quickly because to its 8 GB of memory. This phone is a high-end model based on its CPU and RAM. The smartphone offers 128GB of internal storage. On its rear, the Oppo f21 Pro has two cameras. The Oppo f21 Pro's 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen features a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The battery on the smartphone has a 4500 mAh capacity.

Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan

Oppo f21 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-

Oppo f21 Pro Specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI ColorOS 12.1
Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight 175 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
DISPLAY Technology AMOLEDCapacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.43 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documenteditor, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

The battery on the smartphone has a 4500 mAh capacity. 1

The battery on the smartphone has a 4500 mAh capacity.

Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and features. 1

Oppo f21 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G(6 nm) CPU powers the smartphone. 1

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G(6 nm) CPU powers the smartphone.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,082,381[+20,575*]

DEATHS

6,872,929[+12*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story