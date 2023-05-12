Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Tecno Camon 20 Pro is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.
The Tecno Camon 20 Pro smartphone will be available soon on the market. The phone has great features and specs.
The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.
The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is available in two colours: Predawn Black and Serenity Blue.
The device comes with three cameras on the rear. The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The gadget has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.
Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 74,999/-
Tecno Camon 20 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Serenity Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging
End of Article
