Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro smartphone will be available soon on the market. The phone has great features and specs.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is available in two colours: Predawn Black and Serenity Blue.

The device comes with three cameras on the rear. The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The gadget has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 74,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 Pro specifications