Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 06:09 AM

Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications
The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is available in two colours: Predawn Black and Serenity Blue.

The device comes with three cameras on the rear. The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The gadget has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 74,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
UI HIOS 8.6
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Predawn Black, Serenity Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens
Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 32 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging

