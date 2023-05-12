Vivo S1 Pro Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Vivo S1 Pro has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The device comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone's operating system is Android 9.0 (Pie).

The Vivo S1 Pro is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

There are four cameras on the back of the phone; the main camera is 48 MP, and the front facing camera is 32 MP.

The gadget is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 18 W.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Vivo S1 Pro specifications