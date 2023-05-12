language: English
Vivo S1 Pro Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 05:37 AM

  • Vivo S1 Pro has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The gadget has a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The smartphone comes with 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo S1 Pro is now available on the market with amazing features.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The device comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone's operating system is Android 9.0 (Pie).

The Vivo S1 Pro is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

There are four cameras on the back of the phone; the main camera is 48 MP, and the front facing camera is 32 MP.

The gadget is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 18 W.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
UI Funtouch 9.2
Dimensions 159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
Weight 186 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size 6.38 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF +8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors  Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mmAudio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra  Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

– Fast battery charging 18W

