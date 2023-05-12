Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specifications

language: English
Web Desk 12 May , 2023 07:16 AM

  • Xiaomi Poco F5 has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5500 mAh battery.
  • The gadget has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi Poco F5 will be available on the market soon. The phone has great features and specs.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The device's GPU is called Adreno 730. The phone’s operating system is Android 13.

It also has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The gadget comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Concore Glass and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Xiaomi Poco F5 features a triple-camera setup on the back. The device has a 5500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-

Xiaomi Poco F5 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
UI MIUI 14
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPU Adreno 730
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~524 PPI)
Protection Corning Concore Glass
Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh

- Fast charging 67W, 100% in 38 min (advertised), 30W wireless charging


