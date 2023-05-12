Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specifications

- Xiaomi Poco F5 has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.
- The smartphone is powered by a 5500 mAh battery.
- The gadget has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.
The Xiaomi Poco F5 will be available on the market soon. The phone has great features and specs.
The smartphone has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The device's GPU is called Adreno 730. The phone’s operating system is Android 13.
It also has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
The gadget comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Concore Glass and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Xiaomi Poco F5 features a triple-camera setup on the back. The device has a 5500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.
Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 79,999/-
Xiaomi Poco F5 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Moonlight Silver, Night Black, Nebula Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~524 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Concore Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh
|- Fast charging 67W, 100% in 38 min (advertised), 30W wireless charging
