Rafael Nadal And Roland Garros Is Something Special: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff said she would never underestimate Rafael Nadal.

Gauff is currently ranked number 5 among women.

She is currently taking part in the Italian Open 2023.

Coco Gauff, the fifth-ranked woman tennis player in the world, said she will never underestimate Rafal Nadal again at Roland Garros. Gauff had reservations about an injured Nadal's chances at the French Open last year, only to see him rampage to a 14th championship at the Paris Grand Slam.

There are concerns about Nadal, 36, competing in Paris after the 22-time major champion withdrew from the Italian Open due to a hip ailment sustained during the Australian Open in January.

Despite his limited court time, Gauff said Nadal would be her top pick to win in Paris if he is well enough to compete.

'I don't think he needs match experience,' the 19-year-old told reporters in Rome. 'I'm sure he probably would have preferred to play some matches before. Him and Roland Garros is something special.

'I made the mistake of doubting him (last year),' the American added. 'Next thing you know, he pretty much stormed his way to the final and won in straight sets.'

Gauff, who lost to Iga Swiatek in the French Open final last year, continues her preparation for the competition on Saturday when she plays Marie Bouzkova in Rome.



