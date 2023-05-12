England: Johnstone High School Disturbance Leaves Three Teachers Hospitalized

Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire left a 14-year-old student and three teachers injured.

The incident occurred when a 16-year-old girl, who has since been found, was believed to be involved.

The Renfrewshire Council confirmed that the disturbance involved a former pupil.

A 14-year-old student and three teachers at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire were injured during a disturbance at the school, prompting police to be called to the scene at 10:45 am.

The three female teachers, aged 59, 48, and 34, were taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley to be treated for minor injuries.

A 16-year-old girl has been found and is believed to be involved in the incident, and no one else is being sought by the police.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to a police spokesperson. The Renfrewshire Council confirmed that the disturbance involved a former pupil.

He added: 'The school continued to operate as normal and senior staff are providing any support needed to staff and pupils impacted by this incident.'












