LONDON: Body Of Missing Woman Found In River Thames

Suma Begum, a 24-year-old woman reported missing by her husband on April 30.

The body was recovered in Thamesmead after a member of the public called the police.

Begum's husband, Aminan Rahman, has been charged with her murder.

Police have found the body of a 24-year-old woman, Suma Begum, who was reported missing by her husband on April 30 and allegedly murdered by him.

The detectives recovered her body from the River Thames on Wednesday following a call from a member of the public, according to the reports.

Suma Begum, a 24-year-old woman who was reported missing from Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, London on April 30, has been found dead in the River Thames by murder investigators.

2 Begum's husband, Aminan Rahman, has been charged with her murder. 2 Suma Begum, a 24-year-old woman reported missing by her husband on April 30. 2 The body was recovered in Thamesmead after a member of the public called the police.

The body was recovered in Thamesmead after a member of the public called the police, and a formal identification is yet to take place.

The police have informed Begum's family, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place.







