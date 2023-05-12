A Huge Black Panthers Are Prowling UK Countryside, DNA Test Proved

A sheep was attack by the huge animal.

A black hair was found on a barbed wire fence after a sheep was attacked by a huge animal which has provided the 'definitive proof' that big cats are present in the British countryside.

The hair was recovered from a farm in Gloucestershire where there had been unusual predatory activity. Suspicion was raised when a video of a large black animal was captured only a few miles away from where the sample was taken.

A forensic laboratory conducted mitochondrial DNA analysis, which revealed a 99% match to a big cat species, confirming the existence of black panthers and other big cats living in the UK.

The residents also reported the presence of the big cat-looking animal near the countryside towns across the UK for many years.

Matthew Everett, from Dragonfly Films, said: 'The DNA was from hairs caught on a barbwire fence where there had been some unusual predatory activity.

'It's taken five years for the production team to find such evidence and film its journey from collection to analysis.

'This is not the first such DNA result and is unlikely to be the last.

'There is a great deal of 'secondary evidence' for these cats, such as consistent witness reports, but hard evidence like DNA is hard to get, so the contribution from this documentary is very helpful.

'Collecting such evidence from local people, farmers, and landowners is essential - Citizen Science like this will hopefully help us learn more about the Bagheera type big cats which may be quietly naturalizing here.'











