language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
A Woman Hit Many Parked Scooters And Bikes With Her Car

A Woman Hit Many Parked Scooters And Bikes With Her Car

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 04:12 PM

Open In App
A Woman Hit Many Parked Scooters And Bikes With Her Car
  • A women hit scooters and bike and damage it badly.
  • She is driving the car normally but the situation went awkward when she reversing the car to park it.
  • The incident was caught on camera by some onlooker.

A woman hit scooters and bikes and damage them badly. She is driving the car normally but the situation went awkward when she reversed the car to park it. The incident was caught on camera by some onlookers. The video is circulating on social media.

The incident was caught on camera by some onlooker. 3

The incident was caught on camera by some onlooker.

A women hit scooters and bike and damage it badly. 3

A women hit scooters and bike and damage it badly.

She is driving the car normally but the situation went awkward when she reversing the car to park it. 3

She is driving the car normally but the situation went awkward when she reversing the car to park it.

In Kanpur, a woman driving a car on a learning license and reversing it at a high speed accidentally drove over a row of parked scooters and bikes on a busy road at Gumti No. 5.

The local police immediately took action on the incident. DCP Raveena Tyagi issued a challan for the car immediately.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the vehicles and scooters were damaged. The police stated that the woman driver failed to control the car's speed while reversing.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,141,754[+20,487*]

DEATHS

6,873,514[+12*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story