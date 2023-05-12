A Woman Hit Many Parked Scooters And Bikes With Her Car

A women hit scooters and bike and damage it badly.

A woman hit scooters and bikes and damage them badly. She is driving the car normally but the situation went awkward when she reversed the car to park it. The incident was caught on camera by some onlookers. The video is circulating on social media.

In Kanpur, a woman driving a car on a learning license and reversing it at a high speed accidentally drove over a row of parked scooters and bikes on a busy road at Gumti No. 5.

The local police immediately took action on the incident. DCP Raveena Tyagi issued a challan for the car immediately.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the vehicles and scooters were damaged. The police stated that the woman driver failed to control the car's speed while reversing.



