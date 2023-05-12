Asda Customers In Pain After Seeing The Awkward Product Sign

Asda is one of the busy store in UK.

Asda is one of the busy stores in the UK and a customer noticed the strange location with an 'erotic wellbeing' sign within the store.

Instead of being placed near sexual wellness products, the sign was positioned above Deep Heat, Deep Freeze, and other pain relief creams and gels.

The post on the Internet gains the viewer's attention and humor, with people making jokes about the situation.

One person joked: 'Well to be fair, spraying deep heat on or around the bits does decrease the likelihood of STDs, given that you will be too busy hopping around to be in the mood for horizontal times.'

Another added: 'Giving 'Deep Heat' another meaning.'

Asda has not yet commented on the sign. The incident follows other recent mishaps in stores, including Tesco misspelling a town name on a store sign and using the wrong Welsh translation on a product.







































