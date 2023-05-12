Barber Shaves Head In Solidarity With Mother Battling Cancer, Internet Applauds

Barber's touching support for cancer-stricken mother goes viral.

Barber and colleagues shave heads in solidarity.

The video goes viral with millions of views and likes.

A heartwarming video shared on social media is touching the hearts of millions as it showcases a barber's incredible act of support for his mother battling cancer.

0 The video goes viral with millions of views and likes. 0 Barber's touching support for cancer-stricken mother goes viral. 0 Barber and colleagues shave heads in solidarity.

In the viral video, posted by Guilherme Magalhaes on Instagram, the barber can be seen shaving his mother's hair, a poignant symbol of solidarity. However, the touching display of love doesn't end there. In a beautiful gesture, the barber then proceeds to shave his own head, joined by his compassionate colleagues at the salon.

The emotional impact of their actions is evident, as the cancer patient is moved to tears by their kindness.

The video has garnered immense attention, accumulating a staggering 47.8 million views and 3.8 million likes. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of support and compassion during the challenging journey of fighting cancer.

As one of the users wrote, 'If I'm crying, you are too.' Another user wrote, 'Best video of my day!!! Blessings.' A third person wrote, 'This is the most beautiful support. I played the video for my children to show them this kindness.'

A fourth user commented, 'May God bless your journey! Stay strong Ms. Claudia, we're together.' Another wrote, 'More power to her.'

As someone else said, 'What an amazing attitude, for more compassion in the world, for more people like that, hard to find, God bless you always for your good heart, not everyone thinks about the next regardless of being family or not, I am proud to see that the world is not completely lost, there are still good people in the world.'