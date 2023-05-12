Crystal-clad Wedding Dress Sets World Record, But How To Clean It?

Michela Ferriero's fashion house created a wedding dress with over 50,000 crystals

Guinness World Records’ Instagram page is filled with videos that show incredible records by people from all over the world. In their latest share, they posted a video that shows a beautiful wedding dress by designer house Michela Ferriero.

The fashion house bagged a record for creating a dress with the most crystals on it.

Just a day after being posted, the video has garnered over 350,000 views, and the numbers are still climbing.

Moreover, the post has received almost 25,000 likes and numerous comments from viewers expressing their thoughts.

“I wanna get married to the dress’,” joked an Instagram user. “Must be so heavy,” wondered another. “But for real did someone count,” added a third. “How to wash it,” asked a fourth. “Beautiful and dazzling,” wrote a fifth.



