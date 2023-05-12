Dancer Wows Crowd With Mid-performance Outfit Change

Video of woman's mid-dance outfit change goes viral

Dr. Shreya Jadhav shares video on Instagram of her performing two dance styles

Video gains over 30,000 likes and positive comments from viewers

A video of a woman performing two different dance styles on stage has garnered widespread attention.

4 Video gains over 30,000 likes and positive comments from viewers 4 Video of woman's mid-dance outfit change goes viral 4 Dr. Shreya Jadhav shares video on Instagram of her performing two dance styles

However, what truly amazed viewers was her ability to seamlessly change outfits in the middle of the performance.

Dance videos are captivating to watch and can be both entertaining and inspiring, sometimes even prompting viewers to dance along.

Dr. Shreya Jadhav shared this video on her Instagram.

In the clip, you can see her wearing a long skirt and top as she does semiclassical on the song Aaja Nachle.

Then, when the song changes to Garmi, she removes her long skirt and appears in red pants. In the post's caption, she wrote, 'Maybe not the BEST but it's International dance day, and I had too much fun on stage that day. Also, I know it's semiclassical and not properly classical. It's just what a lot of people asked me that day, so chilllllll.'

Since its posting on April 29th, this post has garnered over 30,000 likes and numerous comments from viewers.

An individual wrote, 'A perfect example of being a dancer. A dancer can do everything. Just need music.' A second added, 'Love love this.' A third posted, 'You go, girl.' 'You are a treat to watch,' expressed a fourth.



