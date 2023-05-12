Dining Among The Stars: Gourmet Meals 15 Miles Above Earth's Surface

French company Zephalto plans to offer unique dining experience in a pressurized capsule called "Celeste" at the "edge of space"

Celeste carried by a helium balloon, 15 miles above ground level

The Celeste experience costs 120,000 euros and fully booked until mid-2025

French company Zephalto is planning to offer a unique dining experience to food enthusiasts at the 'edge of space' through a pressurized capsule called 'Celeste,' carried by a helium balloon 15 miles above ground level. Despite the hefty price tag of 120,000 euros, the Celeste experience has already been fully booked for flights scheduled from late 2024 to mid-2025, with pre-reservation slots available for mid-2025 onwards.

2 The Celeste experience costs 120,000 euros and fully booked until mid-2025 2 French company Zephalto plans to offer unique dining experience in a pressurized capsule called "Celeste" at the "edge of space" 2 Celeste carried by a helium balloon, 15 miles above ground level

Vincent Farret d’Astiès, the company's founder, emphasized that while the food and wine will be top-notch, the key element is the extraordinary experience of dining while marveling at the Earth's curvature.

The view and overall journey remain the central focus of the offering,” he said, “allowing guests to appreciate and take in the beauty of their surroundings.”

Passengers aboard the Celeste capsule can enjoy a luxury meal accompanied by the finest wines while floating at the highest point of Earth's atmosphere for approximately three hours.

The leisurely 15-mile journey to the maximum altitude would take around 90 minutes, at a speed of about nine miles per hour.

Parisian architect and interior designer Joseph Dirand is currently designing the pressurized capsule's restaurant interior, which is promised to showcase 'French savoir-faire' but has not been revealed yet.

The giant helium balloon carrying the capsule must comply with the same safety standards as a commercial aircraft, according to Zephalto.

The balloon has undergone three tests, and the first 15-mile-high flight is expected later this year.

Although France is the initial home base, Zephalto aims to expand the concept globally shortly.







