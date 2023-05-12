Expert Warns Gardener, As Key Watering Mistake 'causes Havoc'

If you live in an area with hard water, using too much hard water from the tap can be harmful.

On the other hand, using too much soft water can be bad because of the high levels of salt.

You should make a balance while watering your plants.

Experts give an important opinion or suggestion to gardeners for water, as water is the source of plant food.

For gardeners, watering plants is very important. However, it can be difficult to know where to get the water from.

The experts at Rhino Greenhouses Direct want to help people understand this common problem. They explain the science behind it and recommend using rainwater when watering the plants. Tap water contains many minerals, according to the Daily Star.

'If you're in an area with hard water, higher levels of calcium and magnesium carbonates will have an effect on your plants. Minerals are of course good in the right dosage, but too much will hurt more than they help,' the pros explained.

'The high salt levels will cause havoc with the plant’s own regulatory system, by fooling it into thinking it has taken up more water than it actually has.' As such, it's not advised to only use soft water when looking after your plants.







