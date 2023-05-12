'Frog Girl' Respond To Cruel Trolling For The World's Biggest Mouth

The women name is Samantha Ramsdell who breaks the record of having 6.52cm when open it.

She won an official title for this talent.

Samantha has faced bullying throughout her life, including during her school days.

A woman has naturally the biggest mouth and people call her the “frog girl.” The women's name is Samantha Ramsdell she breaks the record of having 6.52cm when opens it.

4 Samantha has faced bullying throughout her life, including during her school days. 4 The women name is Samantha Ramsdell who breaks the record of having 6.52cm when open it. 4 She won an official title for this talent.

She won an official title for this talent with the Guinness World of Records in July 2021 and has gained a large following on social media. However, despite her success, Samantha has faced bullying throughout her life, including during her school days. Despite the negative attention, she remains determined to share her talent with the world.

'Every day, I was called 'big mouth bass' or 'frog girl' and told I look like a Pit Bull,' said Samantha, now 33.

'I'd get asked: 'What's wrong with your face?' in school and I was insecure, self-conscious, and always wore makeup on my lips to make my mouth look smaller.'

Sadly, the barrage of cruel comments has not stopped. 'Now, people tell me I'm ugly and disgusting every day, as well as asking: 'Is that a filter?', which definitely isn't the best thing for my mental health”.

'But I've learned to love my differences, what makes me unique, and use it to my advantage.' The girl continues to share her talent with fans.







