Gardener Warns About Sneaky Pest Who Turn Your Lawn To 'yellow Or Brown'

A garden lover always wants to have a well-kept garden, and it will all start with an immaculate lawn. The Gardner love the shades of green, free of harmful weeds, and no bald or discolored patches.

However, sometimes you all care and do everything to make your lawn look spotless, but for some reason, your garden keeps getting yellow or brown patches. This could be happening because of the pest.

Chris told The Express: 'They thrive in poorly drained lawns and hatch from eggs laid by daddy-long-legs (crane flies).

'You may spot you have a leatherjacket problem if yellow patches in your lawn appear as they feed on the roots and stems of blades causing your lawn to discolor and turn yellow or brown.

'As they thrive in poorly drained soil, an easy way to prevent leatherjackets from inhabiting your lawn is regular aeration to improve the drainage of your soil.'

To check if you have a problem with leatherjackets, which are pests that can damage lawns, look for worm-like creatures that are greyish-brown or black, and are 2.5-4cm long. They don't have any legs or a clear head, but they have ridges similar to maggots. If you do have a leatherjacket problem, you can treat it by using nematodes.



