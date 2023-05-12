IQ Test: Can You Solve The Mystery Of The Broken Statue In Just 11 Seconds?

In this puzzle, you need to solve the mystery of the broken statue.

John found his wife's favorite statue broken.

You need to use your eyes and pay attention to the details.

A man discovered some broken pieces of an old statue, and he needs to find out who broke it before his wife comes back.

Take this challenge to test your thinking skills and how well you can see things. You need to do it quickly!

John was at home alone when he heard something fall in his wife's room.

When he went to check, he found out that his wife's favorite figurine was broken, and someone had run away.

John tried to follow the person, but his glasses fogged up due to the cold weather, and he couldn't see anything. As a result, the person managed to escape.

John informed a police officer about the broken figurine, but the officer refused to investigate.

Instead, the officer accused John of lying and told him to admit to breaking the figurine.

Look at the picture carefully and find the puzzle piece that is different from the others.

You need to use your eyes and pay attention to the details to solve it. It's not too difficult if you focus and don't miss any clues.

A brain teaser is a type of puzzle that challenges your thinking and observation skills, rather than just using math or formulas.

By solving brain teasers, you can improve the connections between your brain cells and increase your mental agility.

Can You Find Who Broke The Statue?

A brain teaser is a type of puzzle that requires using your creativity and logical thinking skills.

Each time you solve a brain teaser, you improve your ability to make decisions and think better.

Practicing brain teasers can also help you become better at solving bigger problems and developing important skills like observation and critical thinking.

To solve this puzzle, you need to have a unique way of thinking and be very creative and logical.

If you find it hard, you can use your observation skills and good judgement to figure out who is responsible for the broken statue.

Look for the answer here:

In the picture, there is an old man and a sheriff.

You need to find out who broke the statue by listening to the old man's story.

Use your logical thinking, observation skills, and other abilities to solve this puzzle.

And you just have 11 seconds to solve this exercise.

Let's skip the buildup and reveal the answer to the brain teaser about the broken statue.

John ran after the stranger outside, but when he stepped out of the warm room into the cold, his eyeglasses didn't fog up.

This means he was lying about what had happened to his wife's sculpture. He didn't want to admit that he had damaged it.