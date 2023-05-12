Makeup Mid-Air: Skydiver's Gravity-Defying Feat

Skydiver Mckenna Knipe applies makeup while skydiving at 10,000 feet.

There are individuals who have a natural inclination for adventure, embracing activities like skydiving and bungee jumping. On the other hand, there are those who find joy in applying cosmetics and exploring skincare routines. Imagine someone who combines both passions, engaging in makeup application while soaring at 10,000 feet in the sky.

This remarkable feat was accomplished by Mckenna Knipe, an American woman and avid skydiver from Palm City, Florida. As an Instagram influencer, Knipe shares her thrilling skydiving experiences, including a video where she fearlessly applies makeup amidst the exhilarating heights of 10,000 feet.

Reads the caption of the post, 'What's your skin care routine?' There's no better way to feel refreshed, awake, and moisturised than @oakessentials at 10,000 ft! Seriously, though, this brand rocks! Try out their 'Routine' for a full and healthy, all-natural glow! '

As one of the users wrote, 'You are the definition of cool. Enjoy your life and keep flying as far as you can.' Another user wrote, 'I had to read the caption because I was so confused about who was holding the camera!' 'Hahaha.' A third person wrote, 'Ok. So you have roasted and killed every beauty influencer on Instagram by doing this. Wow.'