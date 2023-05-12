Massive Alligator Found in Subterranean Sewer System

Colossal alligator found in US underground pipe during routine inspection

Robot camera used to detect massive reptile in Oviedo, USA

City administration's Facebook page shares video of the incredible discovery

During an inspection for pipe damages, authorities in the US stumbled upon a colossal alligator trapped inside an underground pipe.

0 City administration's Facebook page shares video of the incredible discovery 0 Colossal alligator found in US underground pipe during routine inspection 0 Robot camera used to detect massive reptile in Oviedo, USA

The civil officials were conducting routine checks for leaks and cracks when a robot camera detected the massive reptile in the tube.

Watch the video of the incredible discovery inside.

City of Oviedo - City Administration's Facebook page shared the video of the alligator. In the post's caption, they added, 'On May 5, a Stormwater crew was out at Lockwood Blvd near Riverside to investigate a series of potholes that have appeared in the roadway.

The crew has a robot, which is a four-wheel robotic camera that can go into the pipes and investigate any anomalies under the roadway. They usually bring the robot out to inspect when there are potential roadway defects to see if any pipes have leaks, cracks, defects, etc., underground.'

They further added, 'On Friday's inspection, as you'll see in the video, they came across a five-foot alligator! At first, they thought it was a toad, and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer - but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes! You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation, and the alligator meandered off.'

Several users have liked and commented on this post since it was shared on May 10th.

An individual wrote, 'I wonder how you have to follow it before it freaks and climbs over the camera unit to run for freedom? It looked like the pipe was running away from the pond. Good on the operator for giving it time and not panicking it.' A second shared, 'Gators highway.' 'How did he get in there?' asked a third.