Mother's Cancer Battle Inspires Son And Co-workers To Go Bald

Son shaves head in solidarity with mom battling cancer

Son's colleagues also shave their heads to support mom

Over 23,000 views and positive comments received

Cancer is a difficult battle, and those fighting it require all the support they can get.

0 Over 23,000 views and positive comments received 0 Son shaves head in solidarity with mom battling cancer 0 Son's colleagues also shave their heads to support mom

Fortunately, some individuals go out of their way to make the lives of cancer patients a bit more bearable, even if it is by offering emotional support.

This heartwarming act is depicted in a Twitter video where a son shaves his head in solidarity with his mother who is battling cancer.

What's more, his friends surprise her by also shaving their heads.

The video is posted on the Twitter handle Good News Movement. “NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE. This barber shaves his head in solidarity with his mother who is fighting cancer. If that wasn't emotional enough, his friends and work colleagues join in and surprise her as well,” they wrote as they posted the video.

At the start of the video, we see a man shaving his mom's head, which causes her to become emotional at one point.

After finishing his mom's haircut, the man proceeds to shave his head, leaving his mother surprised.

Later, his co-workers follow his lead and come forward to shave their heads as well.

The video, which was shared recently, has since gone viral, garnering almost 23,000 views and numerous likes and comments.

The number of views is still increasing, indicating its widespread appeal.

“Beautiful,” commented a Twitter user. “Beautiful souls,” added another. “I cry as I see this healing collaboration of LOVE,” posted a third. “There are no words,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their hearts through heart emoticons.



