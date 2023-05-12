NASA Spots Gigantic Debris Disks: Clues To Hidden Planets?

Webb telescope: debris disks around Fomalhaut star (from undiscovered planets?)

New image shows interior structure previously unseen by other telescopes

Webb telescope also captures WR 124 star shedding outer layer before supernova

NASA's James Webb telescope has captured a stunning image of three debris disks stretching over 14 billion miles in orbit around the Fomalhaut star, which is 25 light-years away from our solar system.

The space agency believes that the gravitational forces of undiscovered planets have created this mammoth expanse.

The image, taken with the telescope's high-resolution technology and near-infrared camera, shows an interior structure that was not visible in previous images captured by the Hubble telescope, the Herschel space observatory, or the Atacama large millimeter/sub-millimeter array.

Fomalhaut, the brightest star in the southern constellation Piscis Austrinus, is a relatively young Vega-like star, around 440 million years old, compared to the Sun, which is 4.6 billion years old.

NASA said of the picture: “This image of the dusty debris disk surrounding the young star Fomalhaut is from Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

“It reveals three nested belts extending out to 14 billion miles (23 billion kilometers) from the star. The inner belts – which had never been seen before – were revealed by Webb for the first time.

“The Hubble Space Telescope and Herschel Space Observatory, as well as the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimeter Array (ALMA), have previously taken sharp images of the outermost belt.

“However, none of them found any structure interior to it.

“These belts most likely are carved by the gravitational forces produced by unseen planets.”

NASA's Webb telescope has captured breathtaking images of the moments just before the death of a Wolf-Rayet star, WR 124, located in the Sagitta constellation 15,000 light-years away.

The telescope captured images of the star emitting gas and dust into space during the stage where it sheds its outer layer, a prelude to its eventual explosion as a supernova.

While the Hubble telescope had previously photographed WR 124 several decades ago, its image showed only a fireball without the intricate details seen in the new images.

With a size 30 times that of the Sun, Wolf-Rayet stars like WR 124 have shorter life cycles and are a rare sight before a massive star's final act: the supernova.







