Nessie Hunter Finds Compelling Proof For Mythical Monster

A Nessie claims that they have found the 'most compelling' proof of the mythical monster, after spotting a monstrous creature heading towards the famous loch.

A man named Eoin O'Faodhagain, who is 58 years old, was using a webcam to watch Loch Ness when he saw a very large presence on the other side of the water. He estimates that it was over 25 feet long.

Eoin is a longtime believer in the Loch Ness Monster, and he is sure that the size and shape of the creature, as well as the way it moves through the water, are a perfect match for what people describe as the Loch Ness Monster.

He said: “If there was ever a sighting that was supposed to be the Loch Ness Monster, this sighting fits the bill.

“Something alive plows through the loch showing plenty of movement and shows at times something sticking out of the water, like a neck or black humps.

“This is very large indeed, considering the normal length of creatures that live in Loch Ness.

“Its size alone would rule out otters and seals, and the speed it generated definitely rules both of these animals out.

“It is the most compelling footage I have captured of a very large live creature in Loch Ness.”







