Oldest Dog in the World Celebrates Record-Breaking Birthday Bash

Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal, celebrated his 31st birthday, becoming the oldest dog in the world.

The Costa family threw a massive party for Bobi, with guests from all over the world in attendance.

Bobi's longevity is a testament to his good health and the care he has received from his family.

Bobi, the beloved Rafeiro do Alentejo, has captured the hearts of millions around the world.

He has just celebrated his 31st birthday, and he's made history by becoming the oldest dog in the world.

Bobi's long life and his remarkable milestone have turned him into an internet sensation, with people from all over the world sending their love and best wishes to their furry friend.

Bobi was born in 1992 and has been living with the Costa family in Conqueiros, Portugal, ever since.

Over the years, he's become a treasured member of the family and has brought immeasurable joy and happiness to those around him.

Bobi's age is a testament to his good health and the love and care he's received from the Costa family.

To celebrate Bobi's milestone birthday, the Costa family is throwing him a massive party, which is set to take place on May 13 in his village of Conqueror.

One hundred guests from all over the world are expected to attend, making it a truly global celebration.

The party will feature a menu of fresh, locally sourced fish and meat, which Bobi loves to eat.

Dancers will also be present to entertain the guests and make the celebration a true spectacle.

Bobi's incredible life story has been covered by news outlets around the world, who have marveled at his longevity and remarkable milestone.

His journey has also inspired countless people to take better care of their pets and cherish the moments they have with their furry friends.

Bobi has become an icon in the canine world, and his story is a testament to the love and companionship that dogs bring into our lives.

Speaking to Guinness World Records in February, the time he earned the title of the oldest dog of all time, Costa said: 'They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan”.

The significant public interest and the crowds of people wanting to meet him have understandably been overwhelming for the senior dog to handle.

Costa continued: 'There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn’t easy for him.”

According to Bobi's owner, the Portuguese farm dog has fully recovered.



