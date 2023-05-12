People Are Fascinated To Discover What 'GR' And Other Symbols On Postboxes Mean

These markings are known as the Royal Cypher.

The 'ER' symbol on most postboxes denotes that they were made during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

These symbol will shows that when the box was made.

Postboxes are convenient for people who want to send letters and cards to their loved ones, in the country without having to travel all the way to a proper post office. People used it but have you ever noticed the label on them?

These markings are known as the Royal Cypher, which is made up of the initials of the monarch who was ruling the UK at the time the postbox was installed.

These symbols will show when the box was made. The 'ER' symbol on most postboxes denotes that they were made during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. However, postboxes with 'GR' were put up during the reign of King George V, and 'GR VI' during the era of King George VI.

Now that King Charles III is the monarch, the label will be changed from “GR” to “CR” and Royal fans have been excited by this news, with some planning to search for the oldest postboxes in their area with their children.











