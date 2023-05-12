People Baffled After Knowing The Real Reason Of The Power Button Symbol On TV Remote

You might not watch a lot of TV, but you probably know what a remote control is.

Most people think that the red button turns the TV on or off. However, if you take a closer look, you'll see a circular pattern with a small line through it.

This symbol actually comes from the binary number system, and once you understand what it means, the button's true purpose will become clear.

According to the binary number system in coding or computer language, the symbol on the big red button has a specific meaning. The letter 'I' represents '1' or 'on', while the letter 'O' represents '0' or 'off'. When the 'I' is in the center of the 'O', it indicates that the button is a toggle switch that can be pressed to switch between fully 'on' or 'off' with each press. However, when the circle is cut through with the line, the button has a different function.

'Your computer is a good example. There is always 'standby' power available unless it's unplugged!'