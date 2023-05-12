People Shocked After Knowing They've Been Using Car Air Fresheners Wrong

You always use an air freshener in your car.

You always use an air freshener in your car, however, you never know the correct use of the freshener just like the one woman recently discovered that the instructions actually give a very different set of directions.

A woman named Alex Sumner share a video on TikTok in which she shared her latest discovery that has resonated with a number of her stunned followers.

Alex - who goes by the username @_alexsumner - explained: 'Apparently, loads of us who use Little Trees air fresheners have been using them wrong'.

She continued: 'Put mine in like this one day, and my friend was like, 'What are you doing? This is not right'. I didn't know what she was talking about, but then she showed me the directions'.

She revealed: ''Open the top of the bag along dotted lines. Pull down the bag to expose the top of the tree. Each week, expose more or less of the tree to adjust fragrance strength'. So you're not even supposed to take it out of the bag. My whole life had been a lie!'.

Expressing complete bewilderment in the caption of her vid, Alex wrote: 'Surely, if I used a car freshener the 'right way' someone would think I was nuts.'











