Viral: Hilarious Dad's Response To Mobile Recharge Request Goes Viral

Read Viral: Hilarious Dad's Response To Mobile Recharge Request Goes Viral

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 04:44 AM

Read Viral: Hilarious Dad's Response To Mobile Recharge Request Goes Viral
  • A Reddit post features a hilarious WhatsApp conversation with a dad.
  • Dad asks about mobile recharge.
  • The post was shared on Reddit.

Have you seen those funny social media posts where fathers give witty responses to their children? They can make you laugh a lot.

The post was shared on Reddit.

The post was shared on Reddit.

A Reddit post features a hilarious WhatsApp conversation with a dad.

A Reddit post features a hilarious WhatsApp conversation with a dad.

Dad asks about mobile recharge.

Dad asks about mobile recharge.

For example, there's a post on Reddit where someone shares a WhatsApp conversation with their dad.

The dad's reply to a text about mobile recharge is so funny that many people find it hilarious.

In the picture, the dad asks the person who posted on Reddit if he should select a specific package to recharge their mobile phone.

The person replies that they don't need to recharge because it's a waste of money.






