Read Viral: Hilarious Dad's Response To Mobile Recharge Request Goes Viral

- A Reddit post features a hilarious WhatsApp conversation with a dad.
- Dad asks about mobile recharge.
- The post was shared on Reddit.
Have you seen those funny social media posts where fathers give witty responses to their children? They can make you laugh a lot.
For example, there's a post on Reddit where someone shares a WhatsApp conversation with their dad.
The dad's reply to a text about mobile recharge is so funny that many people find it hilarious.
In the picture, the dad asks the person who posted on Reddit if he should select a specific package to recharge their mobile phone.
The person replies that they don't need to recharge because it's a waste of money.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Hilarious Dad Response
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,141,754[+20,487*]
DEATHS
6,873,514[+12*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,900[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]