Read Viral: Suspected Meteorite Crashes Through US Home's Roof

The object is metal oblong-shaped rock.

There was no injuries reported.

Police working with other organizations to identify the object.

A metal oblong-shaped rock has caused excitement among people as it may be from outer space.

4 Police working with other organizations to identify the object. 4 The object is metal oblong-shaped rock. 4 There was no injuries reported.

The object fell through the roof of a house in the US, and the police believe it might be a meteorite.

The police in Hopewell Township, NJ, posted pictures of the object on Facebook along with a press release to explain what happened.

“Possible Meteorite Strikes House in Hopewell Township. A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof of a residence located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Rd. The ranch style home was occupied at the time but there were no injuries reported. The object, which is described as approximately 4' x 6' is oblong in shape and appears metallic. It penetrated the roof, the ceiling and then impacted the hardwood floor before coming to a rest,” says the press release.

​The press release also mentions that the police are working with various organizations to correctly identify the object.



















