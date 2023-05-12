Read Viral: Traditional Indian Charpai For Sale At Exorbitant Price On Online Marketplace

A charpai, a traditional Indian bed made of woven ropes.

It is being sold for over 300,000 rupees on an online marketplace.

The charpai is supplied by an Indian retailer.

Sometimes we hear about ordinary things being sold for very high prices. For instance, on Amazon, a plastic bucket was available for Rs. 93790 after a 28 percent discount. Also, a tablecloth was sold for Rs 111831 on Sona Home by Priyanka Chopra.

Etsy, an American e-commerce site, has charpai advertised as a 'Traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor.'

The information about the product says that it is made by a small business in India and is crafted by hand. The description also mentions the size of the charpai and the materials used to make it.

Surprisingly, a charpai and two stools woven from bright 'textile waste ropes' are sold for Rs. 3.4. lakh on the website. That is not all. Such postings abound on the website.

Would you buy this simple charpai despite the expensive costs?























