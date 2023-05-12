Subway Singer Goes Viral: Watch His Impressive Performance!

Video of man singing loudly on metro resurfaces and goes viral

Part of a trend of people performing on public transport

Man seen singing with headphones on, while others laugh and enjoy the performance

A recently resurfaced video of a man singing loudly on the metro has gone viral and garnered a lot of attention.

2 Man seen singing with headphones on, while others laugh and enjoy the performance 2 Video of man singing loudly on metro resurfaces and goes viral 2 Part of a trend of people performing on public transport

This is part of a growing trend of incidents involving people performing in public transport, such as dancing or singing.

The video was originally shared last year but has gained popularity once again.

The video, shared on Twitter by @NoContextHumans, shows the man singing with his headphones on and standing near the train gate.

People around him can be seen laughing and smiling as they listen to his performance.

The post was shared on May 10th and has since received over seven million views and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, 'Dodging those high notes.' A second added, 'I know that sounds better in his head.' A third posted, 'I think I've done this in a subway before. Lol.' A fourth expressed, 'Good music taste right there. 'Living On A Prayer' by Bon Jovi is such an awesome song and a proper classic.' 'Am I the only person that would've joined the singing? I love that song, lol,' wrote a fifth.



