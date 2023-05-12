The 8 That's Been Hiding In Your Deck Of Cards All Along

Viral Twitter post reveals a 'hidden 8' in every deck of playing cards

'Today Years Old' Twitter account shared the post, amassing 3.6 million views

Many Twitter users expressed their surprise in the comments section

The previous week, a tweet from the well-known Twitter account 'Today Years Old' caught many people's attention.

The tweet revealed a little-known fact about playing cards - the existence of a 'hidden 8' in every deck.

Despite being a familiar pastime for many, it seems that a lot of people were unaware of this secret number.

The post quickly went viral, leaving many astonished by the discovery.

The post read: 'How old were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds card?'

The post has created a viral buzz, amassing a staggering 3.6 million views and counting.

Numerous individuals have expressed their surprise in the comments section as well.

'Today, never knew it,' wrote one Twitter user, as another agreed: 'Same'.

'Wait whaaaaaaat!!?,' asked another, as a fourth wrote: 'Today years old.'

'Aged a decade AFTER seeing it today,' chimed another.

While another person exclaimed: 'Wow, I never noticed it. I love your tweets.'

The account describes itself as: 'Your source for the latest trends, discoveries, and most shocking truths and little-known facts about the world.'

