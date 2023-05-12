The 8 That's Been Hiding In Your Deck Of Cards All Along

- Viral Twitter post reveals a 'hidden 8' in every deck of playing cards
- 'Today Years Old' Twitter account shared the post, amassing 3.6 million views
- Many Twitter users expressed their surprise in the comments section
The previous week, a tweet from the well-known Twitter account 'Today Years Old' caught many people's attention.
The tweet revealed a little-known fact about playing cards - the existence of a 'hidden 8' in every deck.
Despite being a familiar pastime for many, it seems that a lot of people were unaware of this secret number.
The post quickly went viral, leaving many astonished by the discovery.
The post read: 'How old were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds card?'
The post has created a viral buzz, amassing a staggering 3.6 million views and counting.
Numerous individuals have expressed their surprise in the comments section as well.
'Today, never knew it,' wrote one Twitter user, as another agreed: 'Same'.
'Wait whaaaaaaat!!?,' asked another, as a fourth wrote: 'Today years old.'
'Aged a decade AFTER seeing it today,' chimed another.
While another person exclaimed: 'Wow, I never noticed it. I love your tweets.'
The account describes itself as: 'Your source for the latest trends, discoveries, and most shocking truths and little-known facts about the world.'
Thanks to Twitter, it was brought to light this week that Wall's ice cream goes by a unique name in every country.
This revelation came after many individuals had also discovered the 'hidden 8' in a deck of cards, as seen on a viral post shared by the 'Today Years Old' Twitter account.
