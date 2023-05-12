language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
The 8 That's Been Hiding In Your Deck Of Cards All Along

The 8 That's Been Hiding In Your Deck Of Cards All Along

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 03:02 PM

Open In App
The 8 That's Been Hiding In Your Deck Of Cards All Along
  • Viral Twitter post reveals a 'hidden 8' in every deck of playing cards
  • 'Today Years Old' Twitter account shared the post, amassing 3.6 million views
  • Many Twitter users expressed their surprise in the comments section

The previous week, a tweet from the well-known Twitter account 'Today Years Old' caught many people's attention.

Many Twitter users expressed their surprise in the comments section 0

Many Twitter users expressed their surprise in the comments section

Viral Twitter post reveals a 'hidden 8' in every deck of playing cards 0

Viral Twitter post reveals a 'hidden 8' in every deck of playing cards

'Today Years Old' Twitter account shared the post, amassing 3.6 million views 0

'Today Years Old' Twitter account shared the post, amassing 3.6 million views

The tweet revealed a little-known fact about playing cards - the existence of a 'hidden 8' in every deck.

Despite being a familiar pastime for many, it seems that a lot of people were unaware of this secret number.

The post quickly went viral, leaving many astonished by the discovery.

The post read: 'How old were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds card?'

The post has created a viral buzz, amassing a staggering 3.6 million views and counting.

Numerous individuals have expressed their surprise in the comments section as well.

'Today, never knew it,' wrote one Twitter user, as another agreed: 'Same'.

'Wait whaaaaaaat!!?,' asked another, as a fourth wrote: 'Today years old.'

'Aged a decade AFTER seeing it today,' chimed another.

While another person exclaimed: 'Wow, I never noticed it. I love your tweets.'

The account describes itself as: 'Your source for the latest trends, discoveries, and most shocking truths and little-known facts about the world.'

Thanks to Twitter, it was brought to light this week that Wall's ice cream goes by a unique name in every country.

This revelation came after many individuals had also discovered the 'hidden 8' in a deck of cards, as seen on a viral post shared by the 'Today Years Old' Twitter account.



End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,141,754[+20,487*]

DEATHS

6,873,514[+12*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story