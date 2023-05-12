Viral Optical Illusion Sparks Debate: Earth Or Not Earth?

Viral optical illusion: Earth-from-space photo puzzles viewers

Illusion features sunbeam and starry background, but it's a view of Earth's sky at sunset

Some viewers thought it was a movie opening; others struggled to comprehend it

A mesmerizing optical illusion has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers puzzled over its resemblance to a stunning photograph of Earth captured from space.

However, the reality behind this picture is not what it seems.

The illusion features a central beam of light that appears to show the sun stretching across the globe, causing a backdrop of glittering stars.

But in reality, it is a view of the sky from Earth, where the golden arch of light is the orange horizon of a city at sunset, and the 'stars' are lights in homes.

The image has stunned viewers, with some believing it to be a cinematic opening, while others had to rotate their phones to understand it better.

However, one said: 'It's all abstract except for some cirrus clouds!'

Share your observations of the perplexing image in the comments below. And if you are searching for more optical illusions to challenge your mind, we have got you covered.

